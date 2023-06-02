Dalit activist in Karnataka arrested for accusing Parameshwar of being ‘inefficient,’ claiming he connected to RSS

In the Karnataka district of Mandya, a Dalit activist was detained for his social media post attacking state home minister G Parameshwar. Dalit activist Shivraj Maraliga described Congress MP G Parameshwar as a ‘inefficient man’ and said that the politician has ties to the BJP’s parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Maraliga is from Mandya’s Madura taluk.

‘G Parameshwar is an inefficient man. He couldn’t save his own son. He didn’t uphold Ambedkar’s principles. Now, he has a relationship with the RSS. What is the secret behind this relationship? Whoever has guts, answer this,’ Shivraj’s post on social media read.

Following the post’s viral success, Congressman KM Doddy filed a complaint, and Shivraj was charged with violating section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (attempting to incite hatred or violence between diverse groups based on religion). Based on the complaint, KM Doddy police arrested the Dalit leader.

A teacher at a state-run lower elementary school in Karnataka was suspended last month because of Facebook posts in which he questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s policies. The instructor made the remark that CM Siddaramaiah could make such generous promises because the state’s debt always increased under his leadership.

What else can you do without giving away things, Shanthamurthy wrote on Facebook. According to the teacher’s post, loans taken out by CMs between the reigns of Krishna and Shettar totaled Rs 71,331 crore, but they reached Rs 2,42,000 crore from 2013 to 18 while Siddaramaiah was in office.

‘Shantamurthy, a suspended teacher, had violated the government service rules by mentioning the debts incurred during the previous governments while Siddaramaiah was taking oath as the new chief minister on Saturday,’ read the suspension order.