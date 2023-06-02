During foot march in Andhra Pradesh, vandals throw eggs at security personnel protecting TDP leader Nara Lokesh

After Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra (foot march) reached Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district late on Thursday night, some miscreants threw eggs at his security crew.

Unrest in the area was brought on by an incident that occurred late on Thursday night at a Reliance petrol station in the city. According to accounts, the two teenagers who threw eggs at the TDP leader’s crew were members of the YSR Congress Party.

Sources claim that the TDP employees sprang into action, arrested the criminals, and turned them over to the police. However, after the cops got involved, things became tense. The suspects who had been detained were escorted to the police station.

Heavy security has been set up in the area as a precaution. Nara Lokesh launched the TDP’s Yuva Galam Padayatra on January 27, 2023. He began a 400-day padayatra for the youth of Andhra Pradesh with the goal of walking 4,000 kilometres from Kuppam to Srikakulam.