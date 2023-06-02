Forex Market: Indian rupee ends higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency ended higher against the US dollar today. The Indian rupee ended higher by 11 paise at 82.30 per dollar against previous close of 82.41.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.31 against the US dollar and then rose to 82.30, registering a gain of 11 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.40 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08% to 103.47. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 71.07 crore.