Four arrested after Mangaluru attack on Kasaragod youths sparks moral policing controversy

Violent Attack on Kasaragod Youths in Mangaluru Exposes Alarming Moral Policing Trend

In a distressing incident highlighting the persisting issue of moral policing, three male MBBS students hailing from Kasaragod found themselves at the receiving end of a vicious assault at Someshwar beach in Mangaluru. The attack occurred on Thursday evening and left the students injured, prompting the prompt arrest of four individuals involved.

According to reliable sources, the three students were enjoying an outing with their female friends at the beach when they were aggressively confronted by a gang who had been tailing them. The assailants, apparently incensed by the students’ association with the girls, resorted to physical violence and manhandled the trio. Currently, the injured students are receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Deralakatte.

In response to the students’ complaint, the Ullal police swiftly registered a case, recognizing the severity of the incident. To ensure a thorough investigation, two teams have been assigned to delve into the details surrounding this alarming act of moral policing. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need to address and combat such regressive practices that impede individual freedom and personal choices.