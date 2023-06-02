In opposing Delhi Postings Order, Hemant Soren’s Party stand with AAP

Following a meeting in Ranchi between Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, and Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha officially declared on Friday that it will support the Aam Aadmi Party in its opposition to the Centre’s legislation on control of administrative services in Delhi.

At a press conference held here to make the announcement, Mr. Kejriwal stated that the ordinance, which is likely to be put up for a vote as a law during the upcoming session, must be defeated jointly in Parliament.

At the news conference that followed their meeting, where Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann was also present, Mr. Soren, who was with him, stated: ‘The Centre’s attack on democracy is a matter of serious concern.’

On a special flight from Chennai, Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Mann as well as AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh as well as AAP MLA Atishi landed here at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

‘JMM will support AAP in opposing the Centre’s ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi,’ Mr Kejriwal said. ‘The Centre is creating a crisis for the Aam Aadmi Party and is preventing a duly elected government from functioning independently.’ the Delhi CM said.

Despite the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the AAP administration (the Supreme Court had decided that the state government would have jurisdiction over the transfer and posting of top bureaucrats in Delhi), the Centre presented the ordinance, Mr. Kejriwal noted.

He said that the opposition to the decree was ‘like a struggle for independence.’ Mr Kejriwal said, ‘This ordinance should be collectively defeated in the Parliament as it is undemocratic, against the federal structure and unconstitutional.’

He added, ‘We will not allow the Central government to suppress the democratic rights of people.’