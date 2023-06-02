Karnataka RSS worker detained after posting caricature depicting Muslim women as ‘baby-making factory’

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member from Raichur in Karnataka was arrested after posting a WhatsApp status that referred to Muslim women as ‘baby-making factories.’

On Thursday night, Raju Thumbak, an RSS employee who is from the Lingasugur village of Raichur, posted the status. The Muslim community protested loudly in response to Thumbak’s post. A police report was made and Thumbak was sought for arrest after the image on his WhatsApp status went viral.

Police arrested Thumbak late on Thursday night based on the complaint. He was presented to the magistrate and thereafter taken into custody by the magistrate.

According to sections 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which are meant to offend religious sentiments, and 505 (1) (c), which encourages or is likely to encourage any class or community of people to commit an offence against another class or community, the police have filed a FIR.

He will probably be taken into custody by the police so they can question him further.