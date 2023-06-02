Manish Sisodia may visit his ailing wife, but Delhi High Court sets restrictions on this

Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi who has been imprisoned since February in relation to the alleged Delhi liquor scam, will be able to spend some time with his ailing wife tomorrow.

The Delhi High Court today approved the Aam Aadmi Party leader’s request to see his wife, who battles multiple sclerosis, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. One of the rules set by the court was that no technology or media involvement would be permitted.

The AAP politician, who is largely regarded as Arvind Kejriwal’s deputy in the party, requested temporary release on bail due to the condition of his wife. The body that investigates financial crimes, the Enforcement Directorate, has been requested by the court to file a response on the matter.

The court today put on hold making a decision regarding the AAP leader’s routine bail petition. The high court ordered the superintendent of the Tihar jail earlier this month to permit Manish Sisodia and his ill wife to have video chats for an hour on alternate days.

The Delhi High Court denied Manish Sisodia’s request for bail on Monday, stating that the charges against the leader are severe. More than six months after a FIR was filed in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first arrested Manish Sisodia on February 26. After lengthy questioning at Tihar Jail on March 9, the ED arrested Manish Sisodia in connection with the same case.

The liquor policy was put into place by the Delhi government on November 17, 2021, however it was abandoned at the end of September 2022 due to suspicions of corruption. Manish Sisodia is an accused in the cases brought up in this subject by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.