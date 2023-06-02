Number of active Covid cases in country dropped to 3736

According to data from the Union Health Ministry published on Friday, India has recorded 267 new coronavirus infections, while the number of current cases has reduced to 3,736 from 3,925.The death toll has risen to 5,31,874 with two more fatalities, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.It stated that the Covid case totaled 4.49 crore (4,49,91,143).According to the health ministry website, active cases now account for 0.01 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent.The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,55,533, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccinations as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.