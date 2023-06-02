Patna all set to host two-day meeting of G20

Patna is preparing to host a two-day G20 summit this month, and attendees are likely to visit the new Bihar Museum in the state capital the day before the inaugural event, according to a top official. According to him, approximately 150 delegates will attend the G20 meeting of the Labour Engagement Group on June 22-23. The delegates will arrive in Patna on June 21 and will stay in three of the city’s opulent hotels, according to officials.

The inaugural meeting will be held on June 22 at the Samrat Ashok Convention Centre in Gandhi Maidan. The delegates will be treated to a gala dinner and cultural programs at Bapu Sabhagar, which is located on the same premises as the Centre, a top official in Bihar’s Art, Culture, and Youth Department told PTI. Another round of meetings will be held in the city on June 23. After their arrival, the delegates will visit the Bihar Museum on June 21 evening, he said.The Didarganj Yakshi, also known as the Chauri-bearer, is one of the most famous residents of the Bihar Museum.

The Bihar art and culture department has been designated as the nodal agency for the G20 event, and preparations are being made to ensure that the delegates have a great experience during their stay to Patna. Officials claimed that some G20-themed banners have already been erected, and that the city will be decorated in preparation for the summit. The G20 conference in Patna was originally scheduled for early March, but was later moved to June, they added.