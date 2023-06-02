Ration supply halted in Kerala due to e-Pos machine glitches

Ration supply disrupted in Kerala as e-POS machines encounter technical glitches, with shops halting distribution. The Civil Supplies Department assures a resumption in supply after completing software updates. Dealers reported glitches on Thursday, leading to failed purchases.

Software updates are being implemented for subsidised commodities, handled by the National Informatics Centre. Dealers are instructed to update the software themselves, but installation delays and technical issues have caused disruptions. Revised bills will include item prices, cardholder payments, subsidy rates, and grievance redressal details. Complaints can be registered via phone or website.