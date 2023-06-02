Sunil Kanugolu, appointed as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s chief adviser

Sunil Kanugolu, the brains behind the ‘PayCM’ movement against the previous BJP government in Karnataka, has been named as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s chief adviser.On Wednesday, an order for Kanugolu’s appointment was issued. He has been assigned a position equivalent to that of a cabinet minister until the next order. Kanugolu is a Ballari native and a former collaborator of political strategist Prashant Kishor. Kanugolu, according to Congress sources, developed the concept for the ‘PayCM’ campaign in September of last year.The ‘PayCM’ campaign poster featured a QR Code with an image of then-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the center and the slogan “40% accepted here,” implying that a 40% bribe was being levied for all government services.