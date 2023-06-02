Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 accused, appeals US court’s decision to extradite him to India

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent who is being tried for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, filed a writ of habeas corpus contesting a recent US court ruling allowing his extradition to India. Rana is currently on trial in India.

His appeal was filed a few days after the Central District of California’s US District Court issued an order permitting the return of 26/11 terrorist accused Rana to India. Six Americans were among the 166 deaths in the 26/11 terror assault in 2008 in Mumbai, which claimed the lives of 166 people.

In order to determine the justifications or justifications for restraint and imprisonment, the writ of habeas corpus is usually used as an inquiry. The 62-year-old objected to the extradition, claiming it would violate two provisions of the extradition agreement between the United States and India.

Tahawwur Rana’s attorney reminded the court that Rana had previously faced similar allegations in the Northern District of Illinois’ United States District Court and was found not guilty. India is now seeking to bring the same charges against Rana.

Additionally, he said that extradition was prohibited by Article 6(1) of the Treaty, which states that ‘extradition shall not be granted when the person sought has been convicted or acquitted in the Requested State for the offence for which extradition is requested.’

Second, the evidence presented by the Indian government, according to Rana’s lawyer, was insufficient to prove that he committed the crimes for which he was accused. Transcripts and evidence from Rana’s trial in the Northern District of Illinois are the bulk of these resources.