The president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, a close adviser to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested outside his apartment here on Thursday, according to the party.”It’s a pity the regime doesn’t put a stop to their fascism.” Inflation has reached 38%, and their answer has been to arrest former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. “Absolutely ridiculous,” the party tweeted, along with a video showing the 77-year-old leader being dragged from his residence, Zahoor Elahi.The arrest of the former Punjab chief minister coincides with the powerful establishment’s efforts to break Khan’s party. Following the May 9 attacks on military installations in the country, over 100 PTI leaders and former parliamentarians have left Khan’s party.

Khan, 70, who is facing over 100 charges ranging from corruption to terrorism, expressed sympathy for everyone who was forced to leave the party.Elahi was also under a lot of pressure to say good-by to Khan. Elahi was granted a non-bailable arrest warrant by a district court in Lahore on May 26. The accused’s pre-arrest bail was dismissed due to non-prosecution in an order dated May 25, and he is not appearing before the court and is not cooperating with the investigation. In light of the IO’s request, let non-bailable arrest warrants be issued for accused Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on June 2, 2023, the court decision stated.