Telangana’s per capita income grew to Rs 3.17 lakh from Rs 1.24 lakh

Telangana’s per capita income increased to Rs 3.17 lakh from Rs 1.24 lakh in the last nine years, while the Gross State Domestic Product increased to Rs 13 lakh crore from slightly more than Rs 5 lakh. Rao, who hoisted the national flag at the Secretariat after describing Telangana’s achievements since its establishment on June 2, 2014, said the state’s installed power generation capacity climbed to 18,453 MW from 7,778 MW nine years earlier. In 2014, Telangana’s per capita income was only Rs 1,24,104. With the gains made by the Telangana government, our state’s per capita income has now risen to Rs 3,17,115.

Telangana, which is only ten years old, has a higher per capita income than the country’s larger states, according to KCR. In 2014, the state’s GSDP value was only Rs 5,05,849 crore, but today the state’s GSDP has increased to Rs 12,93,469 crore because all sectors of the state are financially supported, he added. Despite catastrophes such as the Covid-19 epidemic and demonetisation in 2016, the state has achieved 115 percent increase in GSDP. He paid floral respects to those who died during the statehood movement at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial in the city before raising the tricolour. Rao claimed that Telangana is the only state in which all families have access to clean drinking water.