Upma Recipe, How to Make Rava Upma

Here’s the recipe for Upma:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of semolina (rava or sooji)

– 2 cups of water

– 2 tablespoons of oil

– 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon of urad dal

– 1 teaspoon of chana dal

– 1 chopped onion

– 1 chopped green chili

– 1 teaspoon of grated ginger

– 1 sprig of curry leaves

– Salt to taste

– A handful of chopped coriander leaves

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, and chana dal. Let them splutter.

2. Add chopped onions, green chili, grated ginger, and curry leaves. Sauté until the onions turn translucent.

3. Add semolina and roast it on medium heat until it turns golden brown.

4. Add water and salt, and cook until the mixture thickens. Stir occasionally to avoid lumps.

5. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Enjoy your delicious Upma breakfast!