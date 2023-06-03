Active Covid cases in India drops to 3502

According to the Union Health Ministry, India saw a single-day increase of 237 new COVID-19 cases, while the number of active cases fell to 3,502. According to data updated at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the death toll from the viral sickness has grown to 5,31,878 with four more fatalities, including two confirmed by Kerala.The total number of Covid cases is more than 4.49 crore (4,49,91,380). According to the health ministry website, active cases currently account for 0.01 percent of total infections, with a countrywide recovery rate of 98.81 percent. The number of patients who have recovered from the sickness has surpassed 4.44 crore (4,44,56,000), with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the statewide vaccination effort has resulted in the administration of 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses.