Airline offers flight tickets at Dh59 to four cities

Abu Dhabi: UAE based low-budget air carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced special offer for passengers. The airline is offering flight tickets for as low as Dh59 to four destinations.

Here are the four destinations:

1. Salalah, Oman: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers the Dh59 ticket to Salalah on June 10 (Saturday). The return ticket will cost the same if one is coming back after three to four days.

2. Muscat, Oman: One can fly to the Oman’s capital for Dh59 on June 18 and fly back to the UAE on June 23 at the same rate.

3. Dammam, Saudi Arabia: A ticket to Dammam will cost Dh59 between June 19 and 26.

4. Kuwait City, Kuwait: The Dh59 flight from Abu Dhabi to this destination can be booked between June 11 and June 23.