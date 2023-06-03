Ashwini Choubey says, Congress leaders defame India during foreign visits

On Friday, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said that the biggest threat to democracy is dynasty politics and urged voters to defeat the Congress administration in Rajasthan in the next general elections.

Speaking to reporters in this location, he also criticised the Congress for skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opening of the new Parliament building on May 28.

The state minister for consumer affairs, food, and public distribution claimed that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, people will elect the ‘Paharedaar who has never committed corruption or allowed corruption’ while also highlighting the accomplishments of the Modi government in its nine years in office.

They (Congress politicians) have worked together to malign India and spread false information about it through their travels abroad, but the public will teach them a lesson by once more electing the BJP to the position of Prime Minister, he said.

Speaking about the demonstration in Delhi against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a BJP member, who has been accused of harassing several women wrestlers, Choubey said the case was currently being investigated and that whomever was guilty would be prosecuted.