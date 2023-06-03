Bicycle rally to spread message for clean environment and healthy lifestyle

On the occasion of World cycling Day on Saturday, the Jharkhand Forest Department organized a cycling rally here to propagate the message of a clean environment and a healthy lifestyle.1,000 persons registered for the event gathered at Ranchi’s Morabadi site at 6 a.m. and took part in the rally headed by the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), Sanjay Srivastava. After cycling for almost 12 kilometers through various parts of the city, the demonstration culminated at the Palash theatre in Doranda, where participants were given seedlings of various flora. Participants also committed to increasing green protection in their local areas. Speaking on the occasion, Srivastava stated, A large number of people, ranging from children to elderly men, participated in the event, demonstrating that they are concerned about their health and the environment.

He explained that the program was planned as part of the Mission Life concept. We had been running an event awareness campaign for the past few days.” Such programs will be organized in the future, he stated. Different bicycle groups also participated in the event, and they advocated for a distinct bicycle lane in the city to encourage as many people as possible to ride bicycles.