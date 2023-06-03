CM Yogi Adityanath announced ‘Yoga Week’ between June 15 and June 21

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, announced a ‘Yoga Week’ from June 15 to June 21 to increase public awareness of the event. CM made the statement while meeting with ministers and other government officials to assess preparations for International Yoga Day.

Yoga is a priceless gift from Indian wisdom to humanity that maintains physical and mental health. The theme of the 9th International Yoga Day is ‘Har Ghar-Aangan Yoga’ in order to promote wellness and health for every family through yoga, according to an official announcement issued here. During Yoga Week, the CM stated that group yoga exercises will be done at all district offices.

He urged state ministers to participate in activities commemorating International Yoga Day on June 21 in the districts over which they have jurisdiction. He instructed officials to utilise amrit sarovars and areas of historical and cultural value for yoga practice throughout all 58,000 gram panchayats and 762 urban bodies.