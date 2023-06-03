Golden Temple security increased following 3 explosions

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is installing 50 high-resolution CCTVs at the galliara surrounding the complex and Heritage Street in response to a security fear following three low-intensity bombs that shook the area near the Golden Temple. To secure worshippers and visitors, it has been decided to put scanners at each entry. Another first is the deployment of dedicated female staff to inspect the women. A massive LED screen has also been installed, and it will flash multilingual “dos and don’ts” in addition to information about the importance of the shrine and the maryada (tenets) that must be followed in the compound. This step was taken in response to the recent low-intensity blasts around the golden temple, an SGPC official explained. The SGPC task force is now frisking devotees who enter the temple compound to pay their homage, with men being randomly scrutinized at all entry points. According to sources, they are also inspecting every bag brought within. According to sources, the SGPC decided to deploy body and luggage scanners at all Golden Temple entrances during a recent executive meeting. It will be ensured, however, that worshippers are not inconvenienced. According to sources, the intelligence network has also been strengthened in coordination with the police to maintain a strong security apparatus. The first explosion occurred at the Golden Temple on May 6, and the second occurred on May 8. The third explosion occurred on May 11. Following the incident, five persons were detained, with police saying that the crime had been solved.