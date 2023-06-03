Gulf country announces academic calendar for 2023-2024

Riyadh: Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia has announced the academic calendar for 2023-2024. The ministry informed that the academic calendar for this year will include:

3 semesters

38 academic weeks

180 school days

60 days of various vacations

68 days summer holiday

The academic calendar applies to all stages of public and university education.

The semesters will be:

Semester one: Sunday, August 20, 2023 until Thursday, November 16, 2023

Semester two: Sunday, November 26, 2023 until Thursday February 22, 2024

Semester three: Sunday, March 3, 2024 until Monday, June 10, 2024

The academic calendar includes 10 different types of holidays, including 4 long vacations, vacation during the end of the first and second semesters, the mid-semester vacation, in addition to provisions for National Day, and Foundation Day holidays, as well as the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.