Gulf country announces new smart system for regulating influx of expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait government has decided to introduce a new ‘smart system’ for regulating the influx of expats. Dr Khaled Mahdi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development announced this.

The government will launch an online platform to screen potential workers, verifying their qualifications before arrival. It is aimed at verifying that foreign workers are qualified for the specific jobs they are being recruited for.

Meanwhile, the number of expats deported from the country this year may exceed more than 50,000.