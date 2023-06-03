Land Rover unveils new SUV: Details

Mumbai: Land Rover has unveiled its latest Sports Utility Vehicle named ‘2024 Range Rover Sport SV’. This new SUV replaces Range Rover Sport SVR. Land Rover had announced that the new SUV will be the fastest and most technologically sophisticated Range Rover Sport ever.

The Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine. The new SUV’s engine comes with mid-hybrid technology. The engine delivers maximum power of 626 bhp and a maximum torque of 800Nm. It can clock a maximum speed of 290 kmph or 180 mph and reach 0 to 96 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

The 2024 Range Rover Sport SV gets 3D surround camera, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, drive condition response, and rear traffic monitor. The SUV has also been equipped with rear collision monitor, front and rear parking aid, park assist, occupant protection assist, and traffic sign recognition with an adaptive speed limiter.

The new SUV features yellow SV carbon ceramic brake calipers, pixel LED headlights with signature DRL, privacy glass, and sliding panoramic roof. The car comes with 23-inch Style 5132 carbon fibre satin grey tint wheels.