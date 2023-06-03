Motorola launches new clamshell foldable smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Lenovo-owned company, Motorola has launched new clamshell foldable smartphones in China. The brand launched Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 6,399 (roughly Rs. 74,200) for the 12GB + 512GB model. It comes in Fengya Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Magenta colours.

Motorola Razr 40 price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and finally, CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in Azure Gray, Cherry Powder, and Bright Moon White (translated from Chinese) colours.

Also Read: Gulf country announces academic calendar for 2023-2024

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications: The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on Android 13 and sports a 6.9-inch(1,080×2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The display has HDR10+ support as well. There is a 3.6-inch (1,056×1,066 pixels)) pOLED outer cover display with 144Hz refresh rate. This outer screen will display notifications, and weather status among others. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno730 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. It has X-axis linear motor for gaming.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra carries a dual rear camera setup, led by a 12-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, it has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, face unlock feature and proximity sensor. It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 40 specifications: The Motorola Razr 40 features the same software, and display specifications as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It sports a 1.5-inch secondary screen as well. The Motorola Razr 40 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, with 12GB of RAM.

The new Motorola Razr 40 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel sensor as well. Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It carries a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 8W wireless charging.