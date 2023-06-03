Near the IB in Amritsar, Pakistani drone dropped more than 5 kilograms of heroin

Security personnel found more than 5 kg of heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday. A joint team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police conducted the seizure, according to a BSF official. The joint team heard the buzzing of the unmanned aerial vehicle and the dropping of the shipment on the outskirts of Rai village near Amritsar about 2:50 a.m., he said. During the hunt, they discovered five packets of heroin in a field. According to him, an iron ring was also discovered linked to the consignment. The found package weights around 5.50 kg.