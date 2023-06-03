Odisha railway tragedy site visit by PM Modi as death toll approaches 300

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Balasore, Odisha, where a terrible railway tragedy left over 900 people injured and nearly 300 dead.

The prime minister will reportedly first visit the scene of the train accident before going to the hospital in Cuttack where the injured have been admitted.

Government sources informed PTI earlier today that the prime minister also called a meeting to examine the situation in reference to the Odisha train tragedy.

The rescue efforts at the accident scene, according to the railways, have ended.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, the Railway Ministry ordered an investigation into the train collision, which according to records is the fourth deadliest in India. It occurred close to the Bahanaga Baazar station in the Balasore district, roughly 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

According to a statement from the Indian Railways, AM Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, will be in charge of the investigation into the train accident. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is responsible for the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

On the approach to Howrah, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed and landed on nearby lines, according to an official.