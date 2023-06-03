Senior Congress leader says, ‘Proud of it, PM deserves respect worldwide’

Sam Pitroda, the leader of the Congress, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves respect everywhere and that he is ‘proud’ of it ahead of his historic trip to the US for a state visit. Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, is currently touring the United States with Mr. Pitroda, the chair of the Indian Overseas Congress.

While Mr. Gandhi has emphasised his alternative vision of India in contrast to that of the governing BJP and has been extremely critical of the administration led by Prime Minister Modi, he has endorsed the ruling party’s foreign policy positions on topics like the war in Ukraine and China.

‘He (Mr Gandhi) knows where we (India) are doing something right, we are all for it. And you see, someone told me that, the Indian Prime Minister is getting a lot of reception. And I said I’m happy about it because, at the end of the day, he’s also my prime minister. But let’s not make a mistake. He’s getting reception because he’s India’s prime minister. And not because he’s BJP’s prime minister. Separate these two things,’ Sam Pitroda told PTI in an interview.

‘A prime minister of a nation of 1.5 billion people deserves respect everywhere. And I’m proud of it. I’m not negative about it,’ Mr Pitroda, the senior Congress leader, said. On June 22, Prime Minister Modi will be welcomed to the US by President Joe Biden for an official state visit that will include a state supper.

‘But you see, they twist every message. They confuse everything. And then they convert into personal attacks. Now, that’s not democracy. Have some respect for other human beings. You will send 50 people chasing you on social media with lies,’ he said.

‘And the one lie was that this entire trip (of Rahul Gandhi) was sponsored by Muslims. What is it? Even if it is sponsored, let’s say the worst case. I mean, they’re citizens of India. What are you talking about? First of all, they have nothing to do with it. The entire trip has been arranged by the Indian Overseas Congress. I have personally supervised every event,’ he said, adding that there were a total of about 17 events.

According to Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi’s current visit has inspired hope and excitement in the US. ‘Both (he and Mr Gandhi) of us are convinced that the message has to go to the global leaders today. Global leaders are not aware of the reality, and implication of it,’ Mr Pitroda said.

‘For example, in one major meeting we had today in private, we told them that the periodic table has been taken off the school syllabus. They said it’s not possible. I said, how come you don’t know this? And evolution theory has been taken off. And they were shocked. They said, how could you be a scientific nation with all these NRIs running multi-billion dollar companies and in their country now the periodic table has been taken off? What will happen to the next generation of people?’ Mr Pitroda said.