Sweden Officially Recognizes SEX as a Sport, Championship Set to Begin Next Week!

Sweden has made a groundbreaking declaration, recognizing sex as a sport and preparing for the inaugural European Sex Championship next week. The Swedish Sex Federation is organizing this highly anticipated event, scheduled for June 8th.

During the competition, participants will engage in sex sessions lasting up to six hours daily, with solo matches lasting a minimum of 40-45 minutes. Categories for competition include foreplay, oral sex, penetration, and knowledge of erogenous zones, among others.

A panel of judges has been appointed to determine the winners, but here’s the twist: the audience in attendance will also have a say in the decision-making process. Judges and the audience will evaluate factors such as effective communication, endurance, chemistry between couples, and overall sexual knowledge.

To excel in this competition, participants must be well-versed in the Kamasutra and its intricate rules and sexual artistry. Demonstrating adherence to Kamasutra principles in their sexual acts will earn them additional points.

For those unfamiliar, the Kamasutra is a Sanskrit scripture that delves into subjects of sexuality and eroticism. It is crucial for participants in the Swedish sex competition to showcase their expertise and knowledge in these areas.

Public opinion on this competition has been mixed among netizens. While some see it as a progressive step towards inclusivity, others feel it may be excessive and unnecessary. What are your thoughts on the matter?