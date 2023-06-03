Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen enters semifinals

Bangkok: In badminton, Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen Lakshya Sen advanced into the semifinals of Thailand Open 2023. He defeated Jun Hao Leong of Malaysia by ‘21-19, 21-11’ in the quarterfinals match of men’s singles event in Bangkok.

Earlier in the round of 16, Lakshya defeated the fourth seed and reigning All England Open champion from China, Li Shi Feng, in straight games.

Also Read: Balasore Coromandel Express Tragedy: List of cancelled trains

Meanwhile, India’s Kiran George lost to Toma Junior Popov of France by ‘ 16-21, 17-21’ in a match that lasted for 41 minutes.