UAE announces 3-month midday work ban

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced3-month midday work ban. The authoirity has imposed a ban on working in open spaces and under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily. The ban will be effective from June 15 to September 15.

The ministry also updated that the daily working hours shall not exceed 8hours during the months of the ban. If an employee is made to work more than 8 hours a day, the additional period will be considered overtime and the employee would be entitled to compensation. Employers must also provide a shaded area where workers can rest during the midday break.

It also warned the violators will be imposed hefty fines. A fine of Dh5,000 for each worker will be imposed on employers who violate the ban. The maximum fine amount is Dh50,000 when multiple workers are made to work during the banned hours. It urged all residents to report violations on 600590000 or the MoHRE’s app.

Meanwhile, the ministry exempted some works from the ban. These include:

Laying asphalt or pouring concrete, where it is unfeasible to postpone these tasks until after the break.

Work needed to contain hazards or repair damages that affect the community such as interruptions to water supply or electricity, cutting off traffic, and other major issues.

Work that require a permit from a relevant government authority to be implemented, given their impact on the flow of traffic and services. These tasks require non-stop work, including cutting or diverting main traffic routes, power lines, and communications.

In the case of exempted jobs, the employer is required to provide sufficient cold drinking water for workers. Emp0loyers must also provide health and safety requirements,first-aid at the work site, adequate industrial cooling, umbrellas that protect from direct sunlight, and shaded areas for workers to rest during their downtime.