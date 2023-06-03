UAE authority announces new speed limit for key road

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced a new speed limit for key road in the emirate. The authority in association with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command said that the speed limit on Sweihan Road — from Al Falah Bridge towards Abu Dhabi International Airport — has been revised.

Also Read: UAE announces 3-month midday work ban

The new speed limit will be 120kmph starting Sunday, June 4. At present the speed limit is 140kmph. Signboards have been put up to notify drivers of the change.