8 TN passengers injured in Odisha railway tragedy, says health minister

The 127 people from Tamil Nadu who were on board the trains when they collided on Friday night in Odisha have all arrived back home. Eight injured passengers have been sent to the hospital.

Meena, 66, Gopi, 34, Karthik, 19, Raghunath, 21, A Jagadeesan, 47, Kamal, 26, Kalpana, 19, and Arun, 21, were among the injured. Authorities reported that 127 survivors of the train tragedy in Odisha had arrived earlier on Sunday via a special train from Bhadrak.

Following the screening process, 36 passengers underwent medical examinations, and three of them were admitted as in-patients to Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Following treatment for minor injuries, all other patients were released home, according to a formal statement.

KKSSR Ramachandran, the minister of revenue, Ma Subramanian, the minister of health, and other key state officials met the victims of the train tragedy at the Dr. MGR.

‘All the passengers who arrived are safe, seven have minor injuries, and two have been sent to a hospital to get X-rays. We are continuously monitoring rescue operations and CM Stalin is also monitoring everything via control rooms,’ the Tamil Nadu health minister stated.

According to the the government, 50 taxis and seven buses have been reserved to accommodate the transportation needs of the arriving people. Thirty medical teams were also claimed to be on standby.

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, spoke with Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of Odisha, on Friday in the wake of the tragic Coromandel Express train disaster. Later, Stalin made the announcement that he had appointed a four-person team to organise the Tamils’ rescue from the train.

According to current sources, the train tragedy killed close to 300 persons, making it the fourth deadliest in India.