A 5,000-mile-wide blob of murky seaweed deposits itself upon the US coastline

A gigantic mass of murky seaweed, spanning 5,000 miles, menacingly made its way across the Atlantic and eventually reached the shores of the United States. This event could easily have been a plotline in one of Alfred Hitchcock’s imaginative otherworldly tales. However, the reality is that massive clumps of the Great Atlantic sargassum belt, weighing around 13 million tonnes, are now washing up on Florida beaches, posing a genuine threat. Scientists have discovered that these piles of decaying algae harbor high concentrations of Vibrio bacteria, which can cause flesh-eating infections.

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) have made this disturbing finding, which adds a dangerous new aspect to the invasion of brown seaweed. The presence of decomposing algae emits a strong odor similar to that of rotten eggs and has already started to impact Florida’s lucrative summer tourism industry. What is even more concerning, according to experts, is the role of ocean pollution in promoting bacterial growth. Ingesting the bacteria can lead to illness or even death. The interaction between plastic debris and the bacteria and algae in samples collected from the Caribbean and Sargasso Sea has created a “perfect pathogen storm,” with significant implications for marine life and public health.

Tracy Mincer, an assistant professor of biology at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and Harriet L Wilkes Honors College, revealed that their laboratory experiments demonstrated the aggressive nature of these Vibrio bacteria, which can quickly attach to plastic. The vast seaweed belt, stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to the African coast, serves as an ideal breeding ground for omnivorous bacterial strains that feed on both plants and animals. The belt also contains a range of microbial flora, potentially including highly pathogenic diseases. Mincer emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about these associated risks and exercising caution when handling sargassum biomass until further research is conducted.

Numerous individuals are deeply concerned about this issue. Municipal workers responsible for cleaning up seaweed on Florida’s beaches to enhance their appeal to visitors, as well as environmentally conscious volunteers who collect debris, are particularly alarmed. The sight of the seaweed on the beaches itself is alarming, but the presence of harmful bacteria adds another layer of fear. To minimize direct contact with the materials they collect, volunteers will be using protective measures such as thick gloves, sanitizers, and long-handled grabbers during their beach cleaning activities to commemorate World Ocean Day.