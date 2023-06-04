Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw awards Malayali nurse with Rs 45 crore!

Lovely Mol Achamma, a dedicated Malayali nurse employed in Abu Dhabi, experienced the joy of a lifetime as she emerged victorious in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw, earning a staggering amount of nearly Rs 45 crore (Dh 20 million). Having resided in Abu Dhabi alongside her family for the past two decades, Lovely’s husband routinely purchased the big ticket each month, usually from the in-store counter at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Expressing her gratitude and benevolence, Lovely mentioned her plans to share a portion of the prize money with her brother-in-law, while also making a charitable contribution. Furthermore, she intends to allocate the remaining funds towards her children’s education, ensuring a promising future for them. It is worth noting that on the same day, four more Indians were fortunate recipients of prizes in various other draws.