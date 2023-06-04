After killing four children, mother commits suicide in Rajasthan

In the Mandali area of Rajasthan’s Barmer district, a woman allegedly killed her four children before hanging herself, according to police, who were quoted by news agency PTI.

Before taking her own life on Saturday night, the mother had put her four children in a grain drum and closed the lid.

Urmila, 27, of Baniyawas village, and her four children—Bhavna, 8, Vikram, 5, Vimla, 3, and Manisha, 2—were all identified as the deceased. The incident, according to the police, occurred when her husband Jetharam had been to Jodhpur on business. All five bodies, according to the police, have been kept at a mortuary for an autopsy.

According to a preliminary investigation, the wife killed her children before killing herself as a result of an issue in their relationship, according to DSP Kamlesh Kumar, who was quoted by PTI.

The woman’s family has been informed of the the incident. Once the family arrives, more action will be taken.