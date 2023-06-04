After technical issue, IndiGo flight headed for Dibrugarh diverted to Guwahati

After the pilot of an IndiGo flight with a destination of Dibrugarh reported an issue with the aircraft’s engine, the flight was diverted to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Rameshwar Teli, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and two BJP MLAs named Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala were among the more than 150 people on board. On the flight, every passenger was safe.

According to Rameshwar Teli, ‘I was on the Indigo flight along with BJP MLAs Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala. The flight was in the air for 15 to 20 minutes before being diverted to Dibrugarh Airport in Guwahati. We are all safe.’