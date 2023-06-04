Authentic Kottayam Style Fish Curry: A Flavorsome Delight from Kerala’s Backwaters

Kottayam, a picturesque town in the southern state of Kerala, India, is known for its delectable cuisine, particularly its mouthwatering fish curries. Kottayam-style fish curry is a delightful blend of aromatic spices, tangy tamarind, and succulent fish, cooked to perfection in a rich coconut gravy. The combination of fresh ingredients and traditional techniques creates a curry that is bursting with flavors and will leave you craving for more. In this recipe, we will guide you through the process of preparing an authentic Kottayam-style fish curry that will transport you to the serene backwaters of Kerala. So, let’s dive into the culinary journey and create a delightful fish curry that will tantalize your taste buds!

Ingredients:

– 500 grams of firm fish fillets (such as kingfish, seer fish, or pomfret)

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 2 teaspoons red chili powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 2-inch piece ginger, finely chopped

– 4-5 cloves of garlic, minced

– 2 medium-sized tomatoes, finely chopped

– 1 tablespoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

– 1 tablespoon tamarind pulp

– 1 cup thick coconut milk

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Clean and wash the fish fillets thoroughly. Cut them into medium-sized pieces and marinate with turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Keep aside for 15-20 minutes.

2. Heat coconut oil in a deep pan or clay pot over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

3. Add finely chopped onions, green chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.

4. Add ginger and garlic to the pan and sauté for a minute until the raw aroma disappears.

5. Reduce the heat to low and add the chopped tomatoes. Cook until they become soft and mushy.

6. Now, add coriander powder, fenugreek seeds, and black pepper powder. Stir well and cook for 2-3 minutes to roast the spices.

7. Dilute tamarind pulp in 1/4 cup of water and add it to the pan. Mix well and let it simmer for a couple of minutes to infuse the flavors.

8. Add the marinated fish pieces to the pan along with 1/2 cup of water. Gently mix to coat the fish with the spice mixture. Cover and cook on medium heat for about 8-10 minutes or until the fish is cooked through.

9. Once the fish is cooked, reduce the heat to low and pour in the thick coconut milk. Stir gently to combine without breaking the fish pieces. Simmer for another 3-4 minutes.

10. Check the seasoning and add salt if needed. Turn off the heat and let the curry rest for a few minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

11. Garnish the Kottayam-style fish curry with fresh coriander leaves.

12. Serve the fish curry hot with steamed rice or appam (traditional Kerala rice pancakes) for a complete and satisfying meal.

Enjoy the tantalizing flavors of Kottayam-style fish curry, savoring every bite as it transports you to the beautiful backwaters of Kerala.