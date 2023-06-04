Chapati Butter Roll Recipe – A Delicious and Flavorful Snack!

If you’re looking for a mouthwatering snack or a delightful light meal, look no further than the Chapati Butter Roll. This recipe combines the softness of freshly made chapatis with a flavorful filling of sautéed onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices. The rolls are then generously spread with butter, adding a rich and creamy element to every bite. Whether you enjoy them as a quick snack or serve them at gatherings, these Chapati Butter Rolls are sure to impress your taste buds and leave you craving for more. So, let’s get started and learn how to make this delectable treat!

Ingredients:

– 2 cups whole wheat flour

– Water, as needed

– Salt, to taste

– Butter, softened

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 1 tomato, finely chopped

– 1 green chili, finely chopped (optional)

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour and a pinch of salt. Gradually add water while kneading the dough until it becomes soft and pliable. Set the dough aside and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes.

2. In a pan, heat a tablespoon of butter. Add the cumin seeds and allow them to splutter. Then add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

3. Add the chopped tomatoes, green chili (if using), turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste. Cook the mixture until the tomatoes are soft and well cooked. Stir in the chopped coriander leaves and remove the pan from heat.

4. Divide the rested dough into small lemon-sized balls. Roll each ball into a thin, round chapati using a rolling pin and some extra flour for dusting.

5. Heat a tawa or a flat pan over medium-high heat. Place a rolled chapati on the hot tawa and cook for about 30 seconds. Flip it over and cook the other side for another 30 seconds. Repeat the process for the remaining chapatis.

6. Once the chapatis are cooked, spread a thin layer of softened butter on each chapati. Place a spoonful of the onion-tomato mixture in the center of the chapati and roll it tightly, sealing the edges.

7. Serve the Chapati Butter Rolls hot as a snack or as a light meal. You can also cut them into smaller pieces for bite-sized servings.

Enjoy your delicious Chapati Butter Rolls!