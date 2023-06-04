IndiGo to operate direct flights to six new destinations

Mumbai: Largest air carrier in the country, IndiGo will start direct flights to six new destinations in Africa and Central Asia. The air carrier will connect Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai in late July or early August.

It will also operate direct flights from New Delhi to Tbilisi, Georgia and Baku in Azerbaijan from August. The airline will also launch direct flights to Tashkent in Uzbekistan and Almaty in Kazakhstan from New Delhi in September. IndiGo will also be resuming daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong in August. This flight was suspended three years ago during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Dubai removes 10-day grace period for tourists

Once these routes are operational, the budget airline will be connecting a total of 32 international destinations. IndiGo informed that it will add174 new weekly international flights between June and September 2023.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 300 planes and operates more than 1,800 daily flights.