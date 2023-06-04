Infinix launches new laptop in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Infinix launched new laptop named ‘InBook X2 Slim’ in India. Offered in Blue, Green, Grey, and Red colours, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Infinix InBook X2 Slim with the Intel Core i3 chipset is priced at Rs. 29,990, while the model with 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 31,990. The 16GB + 512GB Intel Core i5 model and the 16GB + 1TB Intel Core i5 equipped models are priced at Rs. 38,990 and Rs. 40,990, respectively. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB Intel Core i7 variant is offered at Rs. 48,990 and the high-end 16GB + 1TB Intel Core i7 model of the Infinix InBook X2 Slim is priced at Rs. 50,990. All the models and their variants will be available on purchase through Flipkart starting June 9.

The compact 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display of the Infinix InBook X2 offers a brightness level of 300 nits, 100 percent sRGB, and 72 percent NTSC. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel processors. The Intel Core i3 (1115G4) processors are paired with Intel UHD Graphics, while the Intel Core i5 (1155G7) and Intel Core i7 (1195G7) chips are equipped with Iris Xe Graphics. It is pre-installed with Windows 11 OS.

Infinix’s latest laptop is offered in configuration options of 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The laptop includes a 720p HD webcam with dual-star LED fill lights. The device is backed by a 50Wh lithium polymer battery with 65W PD 3.0 USB Type-C fast charging support. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The laptop is equipped with two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include DTS-supported stereo speakers, and an inbuilt digital microphone.