Mercedes-Benz launches new electric SUV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Luxury auto makers, Mercedes-Benz launched its new electric SUV in the Indian markets. The upgraded version of the EQB 350 4Matic Electric is priced at Rs 77.50 lakh (Delhi ex-showroom).

The updated Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 gets the same 66.5 kWh battery pack. Two electric motors have been given in the car. Together, these two motors now produce 288bhp power and 520Nm torque. It provides the car with a range of 423 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged up to 80% in 32 minutes with a 100kW fast DC charger, while it will take 6.25 hours for a full charge with an 11kW wall box charger.The top speed of the EQB 350 4Matic Edition is 160km/h. The car is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

The car gets new 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED taillights with LED strip, roof rails, and backlit turn indicators. It also feature a dual 10.25-inch display for the dashboard and infotainment system, power-adjustable front seats, a wireless charging pad, multi-zone climate control, and cruise control.