The Russian government authorities have issued an appeal to residents of the Shebekino district, located near the Ukraine border, urging them to evacuate due to intensified shelling. Daily shelling in the district, which shares its borders with Ukraine, has resulted in the deaths of civilians and forced villagers to flee the area.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region, called on residents to cooperate with the government authorities and temporarily leave their homes. Speaking on Telegram, Gladkov stated that the priority was to protect lives, emphasizing the importance of evacuating for the safety of individuals and their loved ones. He noted that the district had experienced another unsettling night with significant damage.

Gladkov’s statement came after two women lost their lives in border villages due to the shelling. He mentioned that over 4,000 people from border areas were currently residing in temporary housing in the Belgorod region. Additionally, the authorities planned to relocate the children of deployed soldiers and minors from border villages to youth camps on Sunday.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian missiles struck an airfield near the city of Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine. Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force, reported that Russia had launched six missiles and five attack drones, of which four were destroyed by air defense systems. Two missiles hit the operational airfield near Kropyvnytskyi.

Kropyvnytskyi is a small city located in Ukraine’s Kirovohrad region, situated south of the capital Kyiv. Russia has intensified air assaults on Ukraine, with Kyiv facing consecutive attacks throughout the week. The conflict, which has been ongoing for over 15 months, has escalated further as Kyiv prepares for a major counteroffensive.

Border villages in Russia have also experienced intense shelling during this week’s events.