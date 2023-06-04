Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the capital city of Serbia in protest of the government

Tens of thousands of individuals gathered in Belgrade, the capital city of Serbia, on Saturday to protest against the government and the violence that they believe is responsible for the deaths of 18 people in two separate mass shootings in the country. The protesters, marking the one-month anniversary of the first school shooting, also demanded the resignation of the president, interior minister, and head of the secret service.

The demonstration in Belgrade was the fifth anti-government protest to take place in a month, with participants marching through the city and some even heading towards President Aleksandar Vucic’s official residence. Opposition groups and media reports indicated that right-wing groups attempted to infiltrate the march to promote their nationalist agenda. In response, a rally organized by pro-European opposition parties was rescheduled from Friday to Saturday to avoid potential clashes with the far-right groups.

During the protest, demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Vucic go away” and carried banners with the message “Serbia against violence.” Some protesters left messages calling for the president’s resignation near his residence. The “Serbia against violence” movement holds Vucic responsible for not addressing the culture of violence and its promotion in the media, which they argue has become ingrained in society.

Reports have highlighted the participation of convicted criminals, including murderers, on Serbian reality TV shows, as well as scenes of violence against women. TV stations have pledged to cease airing such shows following public backlash.

The protesters have demanded the resignation of President Vucic, Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic, and Secret Service Chief Aleksandar Vulin, as well as an immediate suspension of TV programs that promote violence, with a call for revoking their broadcasting licenses. Demonstrators expressed their desire for a better future for their children, free from violence.

President Vucic has dismissed the protests as a “political” stunt and denied accusations of fueling intolerance and violence. He has also suggested conspiracy theories involving foreign nations and the opposition aiming to overthrow his government, which has been in power for over a decade.

Following the mass shootings, the Serbian government implemented a one-month amnesty period for citizens to surrender unregistered weapons. During this period, around 13,500 items, including guns, hand grenades, and anti-tank rocket launchers, were turned in by residents.