Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94

Mumbai: Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar, known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films, passed away on Sunday in Maharashtra. She was 94. She has been part of several movies such as ‘Bandini’, ‘Dil Deke Dekho’, and ‘Nagin’. It is being reported that her funeral will take place on June 5.

She was well known for her performances in Marathi films such as ‘Sasurvas’, ‘Vahinichya Bangdya’, ‘Meeth Bhakar’, ‘Sangtye Aika’ and ‘Dhakti Jau’. Her other notable works include ‘Ab Dilli Dur Nahin’, ‘Sujata’, ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’, ‘Dil Deke Dekho’, ‘Aasha’, and ‘Majboor’, ‘Nai Roshni’, ‘Aayi Milan Ki Bela’, ‘Gora Aur Kala’, ‘Devar’, ‘Bandini’ amongst others.

She is remembered for playing mother to many famous Bollywood stars on-screen. Apart from it, she also portrayed different characters was seen working along with big names in the industry including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, and Jitendra.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also shared an emotional message on Twitter recalling the seasoned actor. He wrote, ‘The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She will always be remembered for her roles and for portraying a loving mother on-screen’.