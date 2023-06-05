Actor-mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi killed in car accident

Thrissur: Actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi died in a car accident on Monday morning. Three other mimicry artistes -Binu Adimali, Ullas and Mahesh were injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, actor Binu Adimali, Ullas Aroor and Mahesh, who were travelling in the car, are hospitalised with injuries. The accident took place at Kaipamangalam here on Monday around 4.30 am. The four were returning home after a programme in Vatakara. Sudhi suffered severe head injury in the accident. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Kodungallur, he succumbed to his injuries.The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kodungallur.

Kanthari, released in 2015, is the debut film of Sudhi. Following this, he appeared in Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Kuttanadan Marpappa, Theetta Rappai, Vakathirivu, An International Local Story, Escape, Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, Escape, and Swargathile Katturumbu.