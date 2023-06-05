Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market for the second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,240 per 8 gram. On Saturday, gold priced edged sharply by Rs 560 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,945.66 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,963.10. Spot silver was down 0.1% at $23.57 per ounce, platinum was flat at $1,003.69 per ounce, while palladium eased 0.1% to $1,418.45.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold future opened lower at Rs59,555 per 10 gram.