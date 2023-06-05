Drumstick and dried mango curry is a delightful and flavorful dish that brings together the unique combination of tender drumsticks and tangy dried mangoes. This vegetarian curry is not only rich in taste but also packed with essential nutrients. The drumsticks, also known as Moringa pods, are loaded with vitamins and minerals, while the dried mangoes add a sweet and sour twist to the curry. This recipe is sure to please your taste buds and leave you craving for more. So, let’s get started and create this delectable curry!

Ingredients:

– 10-12 drumsticks, washed and cut into 2-inch pieces

– 1 cup dried mangoes, soaked in water for 30 minutes and sliced

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

– 2 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1-inch piece of ginger, grated

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a large pan or a kadai over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds and let them crackle for a few seconds.

2. Add the finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

3. Stir in the minced garlic, grated ginger, and slit green chilies. Sauté for another minute until the raw aroma of the ginger and garlic fades away.

4. Now, add the drumstick pieces to the pan and mix well. Cook for about 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Drain the soaked dried mango slices and add them to the pan along with the drumsticks. Mix gently to combine.

6. Sprinkle turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala over the drumsticks and dried mangoes. Stir well to coat them evenly with the spices.

7. Season with salt according to your taste and mix thoroughly.

8. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until the drumsticks are tender and cooked through. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

9. Once the drumsticks are cooked, uncover the pan and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes to thicken the curry slightly. Adjust the seasoning if necessary.

10. Turn off the heat and transfer the drumstick and dried mango curry to a serving dish.

11. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice, roti, or naan.

Enjoy the delightful blend of flavors in this drumstick and dried mango curry. It’s a perfect dish to savor on a cozy evening or to impress your family and friends with a unique vegetarian delight.