FIR registered against woman RMO of government hospital

According to police, a FIR has been filed against a lady resident medical officer (RMO) of a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly collecting a bribe from an official of a private hospital to refer patients there. According to an official from the Shivaji Nagar police station, the private hospital in the Ambernath region has been registered on the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) panel to treat patients. The RMO of the ESIS (Employees’ State Insurance Scheme) hospital in Ulhasnagar allegedly asked and accepted a fee of Rs 40,000 in 2022 from the administrator of the private hospital for recommending patients there for treatment and issuing a referral form (permission letter) to patients.

According to the FIR, she allegedly demanded an additional Rs 1.50 lakh from the hospital’s administrator in March of this year. The administrator filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), after which the FIR was filed against the RMO on June 1 under the terms of the Prevention of Corruption Act. So yet, no arrests have been made, he added, adding that the situation is being investigated.