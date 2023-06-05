Foods that trigger acidity

Foods that can trigger acidity include:

1. Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in acid and can cause heartburn.

2. Tomatoes: Tomatoes are also high in acid and can cause heartburn.

3. Spicy foods: Foods that are spicy or contain chili peppers can cause heartburn.

4. Fried and fatty foods: High-fat foods like fried foods, fatty meats, and creamy sauces can cause heartburn.

5. Chocolate: Chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine, which can relax the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) and cause heartburn.

6. Coffee and tea: Coffee and tea are also high in caffeine and can cause heartburn.

7. Peppermint: Peppermint can relax the LES and cause heartburn.

Remember that everyone’s body is different and what triggers acidity for one person may not affect another. Try to avoid these foods if you experience heartburn or acid reflux after eating them.